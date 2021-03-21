India's Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project To Counter China In N-E Borders

After the disengagement along the Pangong Tso region, India is strategizing to counter China threat in the North East. The Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project KMMTTP is India's new gateway to south-east Asia. The project with a budget of over 20,000 crores will provide an alternate trade and military route to North-Eastern states through Myanmar.

While the protests are disrupting the internal peace of Myanmar, we bring you the first ground report on Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project (KMMTTP) which is a revolutionary project by India to connect India with South East Asian countries by providing a shorter route via Myanmar-Thailand and further towards East.

Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project (KMMTTP)

It is a strategic project from the Indian perspective which provides an alternate route to landlocked NE states, reducing the distance from Kolkata to Assam by almost 50%. KMMTTP was conceptualized in 2008 between the Govt of India and the Govt of Myanmar. Complete funding of 20,000 crores for the construction of the project is being done by India through the Ministry of External Affairs. The route to be followed is for the move of men and raw material by ship over the Bay of Bengal from Haldia port (India) till Sittwe port (Myanmar), then move over river Kaladan over floating barges from Sittwe port to Paletwa in Myanmar and finally move by road over 109.2 km from Paletwa to Zorinpui (Mizoram/India).

Credit- Republic World

Credit- Republic World

This strategic project entails:-

Construction of a seaport at Sittwe has been completed

Dredging of River Kaladan between Sittwe and Paletwa has been completed

Provision of 06 x barges has been completed

Construction of Jetty at Paletwa has been completed

Construction of 109.2 km road from Paletwa to Zorinpui. This is to be done in further two parts:-

Part 1 - Paletwa to Kaletwa - 60 km (including a 280-meter long bridge over Kaladan river at Kaletwa)

Part 2 - Kaletwa to Zorinpui - 49.2 km

China has made over 13 billion dollars of investment in Myanmar in the last few years. To counter the influence of China in Myanmar and to neutralise the threat of narrow chicken neck in the Siliguri corridor, India is focussing on the Kaladan Multi-Modal project, the target is to complete the project by 2023. China supported Insurgent groups have been trying to create hindrances in the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit transport project. Assam Rifles is ensuring protection to the whole construction site.

The Commander, 23 sector Assam Rifles Brigadier Digvijay Singh in an interview with Republic said, KMMTTP is progressing at a fast pace without any hindrance from the Arakan Army. It will have a huge impact on society both economic as well as on the development of South Mizoram. For India, Act East policy has meant the rapid infrastructure development of NER for a number of reasons – closer integration with the rest of India through better means of communication, creating job opportunities, cultural exchanges pan India, ensuring the benefits of various Central government policies to people of NER and utilising their skills for the betterment of the country.

The strategic requirement is to provide enhanced mobility to the Armed Forces, create dual-use infrastructure and create 'facts on the ground' through the inhabitation of border villages especially up to the McMahon Line in the Eastern sector. The Kaladan Multi-Modal Transport Transit project will enhance cross-border trade between India and Myanmar but also give India better connectivity with South East Asia and a military edge over China.

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.