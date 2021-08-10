A 100 ft tall National flag has been dedicated to the nation at Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, to commemorate the 74 years of Independence. The ceremony was presided over by Army Commander Northern Command Lt. Gen. Y.K Joshi. In a modest ceremony, Army Commander Lt. Gen. Y.K Joshi honoured the soldiers who had made the ultimate sacrifice in the service of the nation. The Army commander also felicitated certain members of the civil society who had contributed immensely towards building the nation in a prosperous way through various endeavours.

A statement by the Indian Army reads, "The 100 feet high Indian flag symbolizes the beginning of a new era of peace and patriotism in Kashmir. The project has been jointly executed by the Indian Army and Solar Industries Pvt. Ltd. The project's foundation stone was laid on February 7, 2021, and the flag was dedicated to the nation on August 10, 2021.

During the ceremony, Lt. Gen Joshi said that the flag is a tribute to the countless Kashmiris who have made the ultimate sacrifice while safeguarding the unity and integrity of the nation. A statement by the Army adds, "Incidentally Gulmarg is one of the locations along the Line of Control wherein Pakistani troops infiltrated in 1965 and owing to the prompt response of young shepherd Mohd Din, who alerted the security forces about the same, the Indian Army was greatly benefitted in defeating the nefarious designs of Pakistan.” After the flag hoisting, the Army accorded honour to the flag by saluting it.

100 feet National flag to attract more tourists

Set amidst the beautiful and salubrious surroundings of Gulmarg, the monument will add to the tourist attraction of the location. It immediately became a major draw for the tourists who were seen flocking to the site to take pictures.

