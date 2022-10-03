Indigenously-built Light Combat Helicopter Named 'Prachand'; All You Need To Know

In a big boost to Indian Air Force (IAF), Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday inducted the first batch of indigenously developed Light Combat Helicopters (LCHs) at a ceremony in Rajasthan's Jodhpur. Soon after their induction, the made-in-India LCH was named 'Prachand' in presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, CDS General Anil Chauhan and IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari.

Calling it an important milestone for the Air Force, the Defence Minister said, "Since independence, the IAF was dependent on foreign attack helicopters. The dire need to reduce this dependence was felt during the 1999 Kargil War. This is set to change now."

Following the induction, IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari said that the induction of LCH will provide a unique capability to the Air Force. "Our helicopter crew showed courage during the high availability disaster recovery (HADR), the helicopter fleet are first to go for indigenisation. The helicopter has proved itself in the Himalayan region as well."

Notably, the light combat helicopters have been developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), expanding the Indian government's "Make in India" initiative or "Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan" to the defence sector.

Features of the Light Combat Helicopter, Prachand: