Indigenously-built Light Combat Helicopter Named 'Prachand'; All You Need To Know

Image: ANI
In a big boost to Indian Air Force (IAF), Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday inducted the first batch of indigenously developed Light Combat Helicopters (LCHs) at a ceremony in Rajasthan's Jodhpur. Soon after their induction, the made-in-India LCH was named 'Prachand' in presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, CDS General Anil Chauhan and IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari.
Calling it an important milestone for the Air Force, the Defence Minister said, "Since independence, the IAF was dependent on foreign attack helicopters. The dire need to reduce this dependence was felt during the 1999 Kargil War. This is set to change now."
Following the induction, IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari said that the induction of LCH will provide a unique capability to the Air Force. "Our helicopter crew showed courage during the high availability disaster recovery (HADR), the helicopter fleet are first to go for indigenisation. The helicopter has proved itself in the Himalayan region as well."
Notably, the light combat helicopters have been developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), expanding the Indian government's "Make in India" initiative or "Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan" to the defence sector.
The indigenous Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) is the only attack helicopter in the world that can land and take off at an altitude of 5,000 meters with a considerable load of weapons and fuel. The LCH has two pods of 12-12 rockets of 70 mm each.
LCH has a maximum take-off weight of 5.8 tonnes. It can fly with a maximum speed of 268 kilometres per hour with a range of 550 kilometres. The indigenous LCHs have an endurance of over three hours. The maximum density altitude to which it can fly is 6.5 kilometres.
Prachand has been powered by two French-origin Shakti engines manufactured by the HAL.
Top features of the LCH include all-weather combat capability, high altitude performance, agility, manoeuvrability and extended range. The choppers also have night attack capability and crash-worthy landing gear for better survivability.
The helicopter also uses radar-absorbing material to lower the radar signature. A pressurised cabin in the chopper further offers protection from nuclear, biological and chemical (NBC) contingencies.