IndiGo Flight Eight Hours Late, Passengers Stranded On Aerobridge For Entire Night

One of the IndiGo flights which were scheduled from Lucknow to Hyderabad was eight hours late and the passengers were grounded on the aerobridge for the entire night. Considering the winter chills, the passengers were left with no option but to wait for the airline. The night turned into their worst nightmare.

Delay causes agitation among passengers

The incident took place on December 12 when the airline from Lucknow to Hyderabad which was supposed to depart from Lucknow at 11:15pm finally took off at 6am in the morning on Friday. Not just that the flight further landed two hours after its usual time. According to the media reports, Airbus A320neo plane suffered some serious technical glitch which caused the flight to be delayed. The passengers, on the other hand, were left stranded on the aerobridge due to false information and promises. They were left with no option but to wait for the flight.

The anger passengers shared their plight on social media. Someone tweeted a photograph of all the passengers sitting on the aerobridge for the entire night only to board the flight. In another tweet that was posted at 5:30am in the morning, the passengers were still waiting for their flight. The passengers were left unattended by the airport authorities and by the airline staff. The passengers complained that the airline did not meet its terms and conditions of providing the promised accommodation to the passengers.

@IndiGo6E made us board the plane and then informed us that the flight will only take off at 6am. Amazing service. — debanjana paul (@PaulDebanjana) December 12, 2019

5:30am and still waiting. Also, Pictures from the night that Indigo kept us waiting in the aerobridge for HOURS with false promises about departure, accommodation etc. pic.twitter.com/QBYLpaEk4I — debanjana paul (@PaulDebanjana) December 13, 2019

In response to the angry tweets, IndiGo tweeted the reason for the delay which was supposedly caused due to air congestion and bad weather condition at the Delhi airport.

Hey, Debanjana. So sorry for such experience. Your flight is affected due to the cascading effect of air traffic congestion at Delhi airport and bad weather too. It is now expected to depart by 0055hrs. ~Kritika — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) December 12, 2019

@IndiGo6E thanks to you I’m stuck at the airport. Helpline says it cannot provide transport for my journey back home at 3am due to your delays(thanks to New ETD every 15 mins) nor can it provide any accommodation for the night. — debanjana paul (@PaulDebanjana) December 12, 2019

