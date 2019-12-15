The Debate
The Debate
IndiGo Flight Eight Hours Late, Passengers Stranded On Aerobridge For Entire Night

General News

IndiGo flight scheduled from Lucknow to Hyderabad landed eight hours late and the passengers were grounded on the aerobridge for the entire night waiting for it

Written By Pragya Puri | Mumbai | Updated On:
IndiGo

One of the IndiGo flights which were scheduled from Lucknow to Hyderabad was eight hours late and the passengers were grounded on the aerobridge for the entire night. Considering the winter chills, the passengers were left with no option but to wait for the airline. The night turned into their worst nightmare. 

Delay causes agitation among passengers 

The incident took place on December 12 when the airline from Lucknow to Hyderabad which was supposed to depart from Lucknow at 11:15pm finally took off at 6am in the morning on Friday. Not just that the flight further landed two hours after its usual time. According to the media reports, Airbus A320neo plane suffered some serious technical glitch which caused the flight to be delayed. The passengers, on the other hand, were left stranded on the aerobridge due to false information and promises. They were left with no option but to wait for the flight. 

READ: IndiGo Flight Faces Mid-air Engine Vibrations, Second Incident In A Week

The anger passengers shared their plight on social media. Someone tweeted a photograph of all the passengers sitting on the aerobridge for the entire night only to board the flight. In another tweet that was posted at 5:30am in the morning, the passengers were still waiting for their flight. The passengers were left unattended by the airport authorities and by the airline staff. The passengers complained that the airline did not meet its terms and conditions of providing the promised accommodation to the passengers. 

 

READ: IndiGo: PW Engine Issue Is Likely To Have An Impact On Future Capacity

In response to the angry tweets, IndiGo tweeted the reason for the delay which was supposedly caused due to air congestion and bad weather condition at the Delhi airport.  

 

READ: IndiGo Asks CAT IIIB Trained Pilot Flying As Passenger To Operate Flight To Delhi

READ: DGCA Gives More Time To IndiGo, GoAir For Modifying P&W Engines

