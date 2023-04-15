Last Updated:

IndiGo Flight Enroute Bagdogra Suffers Technical Problem, Makes Emergency Landing In Delhi

An IndiGo plane enroute to Bagdogra returned to Delhi on Saturday afternoon due to a technical problem.

While a source said the aircraft made an emergency landing due to a technical problem, IndiGo said the flight 6E 6282 from Delhi to Bagdogra returned to Delhi as a precaution.

"The pilot noticed a technical issue and requested a turn back. The aircraft landed safely and is undergoing necessary inspection. An alternate aircraft was provided for the passengers to be flown to Bagdogra," IndiGo said in a statement.

According to the source, there were more than 200 people onboard.

