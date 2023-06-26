IndiGo Flight Enters Pak Airspace, Second Incident In A Month

In an uncanny incident, IndiGo flight 6e-2124 from Srinagar-Jammu entered Pakistan airspace for a while, but was later diverted to Amritsar. According to the airline the flight was forced to enter Pakistani airspace due to bad weather conditions. However, the concerned authorities in both countries were reportedly informed before the flight diversion.

“IndiGo 6e-2124 flight entered Pakistan airspace for a while due to bad weather and the flight was diverted to Amritsar,” said IndiGo officials to ANI.

The flight's diversion was expertly planned by air traffic controllers from both nations, who were in Jammu and Lahore and later landed safely in Amritsar, informed the official. The aircraft involved in the incident is Airbus A321neo, registered as VT-IBN. The aircraft is a new one and only two months old. Its delivery by IndiGo was taken last month in June, 2023.

Not the first time...

A similar event occurred earlier this month when an IndiGo Amritsar-Ahmedabad flight, due to severe weather, entered Pakistani airspace.

“IndiGo flight 6E-645, operating from Amritsar to Ahmedabad had to take a deviation over Atari into Pakistan airspace due to bad weather. The deviation was well coordinated with Pakistan by Amritsar ATC via telephone. The crew was in continuous contact with Pakistan on R/T and the flight landed in Ahmedabad safely post the deviation,” said IndiGo in a statement.

According to officials, the incident took place in the evening due to bad weather conditions with the plane going up to Gujranwala (close to Lahore). It reportedly returned to India at 8:01 pm.