Indo-Pacific Region Is 21st Century's Locus Of Growth & Development: Foreign Secretary

On Tuesday, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said that the Indo-pacific region guided with open connectivity, freedom of navigation and respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states is an article faith of India. France and Japan are the leading stakeholders in the region and to ensure that the Indo-Pacific remains peaceful and open, like-minded countries must work with one another, he added.

"India, France and Japan are leading stakeholders in the region and with other like-minded countries, it is upon us to ensure that the Indo-Pacific remains peaceful and open, taking into account the needs and concerns of all its inhabitants", he added.

On Tuesday, Shringla addressed a workshop organised by the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) on cooperation among India, France and Japan in the Indo-Pacific region. The Foreign Secretary said that it is an undeniable fact that the Indo-Pacific is the 21st century's locus of political and security concerns and competition, of growth and development, and of technology incubation as well as innovation.

READ | Rahul Gandhi Lauds China's 'strategic Vision' Amid LAC Faceoff, Warns 'India Will Suffer'

He further added in terms of equipment, training and exercises, India has built relationships with partner countries across the region.

"To cite some examples, we are active in networks such as the Quad, with India, the US, Japan and Australia as participants, and the India-Japan-US, India-France-Australia and India-Indonesia-Australia trilateral arrangements offer cases in point", he said.

READ | India Should Forge Multilateral Partnerships Like Quad To Thwart China's Threat: Experts

Shringla said that Indo-Pacific has today become an essential concept in international relations, in theory as well as in practical. It also denotes the seamless interface of the Indian and Pacific oceans. From the western coast of North America to the eastern shores of Africa, it is the vast maritime space for India.

"Over 50 per cent of global trade traverses this maritime domain. It is also home to over 60 per cent of the world's population and the global GDP. And so, the security, stability, peace and prosperity of this vast region is vital for the world", he reportedly said.

READ | Quad Nations Hold Virtual Meeting To Review Progress Of Initiatives Agreed In October

Foreign Secretary Shringla on PM's Atmanirbhar Bharat

The Foreign Secretary also talked about PM Modi's ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and elaborated India's growing cooperation with both Japan and France.

"Our response to the current global uncertainty is reflected in the vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' articulated by Prime Minister Modi, which is a vision of a self-reliant India (Atmanirbhar Bharat) which is also a reliable friend for the world. With both countries, as with the rest of the world, we are focusing on economic resilience and recovery", he said.

READ | Quad Would Be Detrimental To Inclusive Dialogue: Russia

(With PTI Inputs)