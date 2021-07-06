Indoor Cycling Game Designed By 19-year-old Engineering Student Impresses PM Modi; Watch

During the grand finale of the digital 'Toycathon 2021' event, a virtual game that allows users to view historic monuments while cycling indoors has won praises from PM Narendra Modi. 19-year-old civil engineering student Athik Mohamed from Thiagarajar Polytechnic College in Salem, Tamil Nadu, added a layer of virtual reality (VR) to the exercise cycle so that the rider could "go somewhere" while cycling. He presented his digitally connected racer that promotes Indian culture and heritage to PM Modi in a virtual session on June 24.

According to the video posted by Thiagarajar Polytechnic College, Athik and his team presented the new game idea with soothing Vedic music in the background. PM Modi appreciated Athik’s idea and even suggested that his team should devise a similar mechanism for a treadmill user. The 19-year-old, on the other hand, assured the Prime Minister to work on his suggestion, along with team members Deepesh M and Anung Yangfo K.

During the live session, Athik explained that his “Heritage Race” game requires a VR headset, a phone and the app. He said that users on a regular bicycle can follow heritage routes and even listen to soothing Vedic music in the background while getting a 369-degree view. “I felt honoured. I will work on the ideas suggested by the PM to enhance the scope of this game," Athik said, according to a statement by the college.

Toycathon 2021

Toycathon 2021 was jointly launched by the Ministry of Education, WCD Ministry, MSME Ministry, DPIIT, Textile Ministry, I&B Ministry, and AICTE on January 5, 2021, to crowd-source innovative toys and games ideas. Around 1.2 lakh participants from across India registered and submitted more than 17,000 ideas for the Toycathon 2021, out of which 1,567 ideas were shortlisted for the three days online Toycathon Grand Finale. Only seven outstanding ideas were chosen to be presented to the Prime Minister and the ‘Heritage Race’ game was one of those seven ideas.

The grand finale of Toycathon 2021 was inaugurated by Mos Education Sanjay Dhotre and union minister Smriti Irani on June 22. On the occasion, Dhotre said, "we must channelize our innovative, creative, and manufacturing prowess to have our share in the global toy sector”. He added, “this Toycathon will provide an opportunity to young innovative minds to lead the path to ‘Manufacture in India the toys for the World’”.

(Image: Facebook)