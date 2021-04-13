Indore Cash Loot: 2 Miscreants Rob Cashier At Petrol Pump Using Fake Pistol

Two miscreants on Sunday night looted a petrol pump by showing a fancy lighter that was shaped like a pistol. Both the accused were arrested on Monday by the Indore police. The incident took place in a petrol pump located at the Sanyogita Ganj area of Madhya Pradesh’s Indore. A total of Rs 2,100 was looted from the cashier.

The accused were tracked down with the help of CCTV.

“They used a fancy lighter which was shaped like a pistol to rob the petrol pump. They were traced down with the help of CCTV footage and the scooty left behind,” added Indore SP Ashutosh Bagri.

The SP further added that the duo does not have any criminal records however the investigation in the matter is going on.

Petrol pump robbery

Recently there have been several cases of robbery in a petrol pump. The stations are getting looted with lakhs of rupees at gunpoint by robbers. Recently, three culprits had looted Rs 40,000 and shot the petrol pump employee in Ludhiana. Earlier to which there had been reports of a robbery in a petrol pump of Jaipur.

Petrol price

