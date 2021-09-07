Indore Traffic Police Lauds Participation Of 100 Young Volunteers In Road Safety Campaign

Indore Traffic Department observed huge participation from youth to campaign for road safety awareness. With an aim to make Indore a safer city, a group of 100 plus youngsters came together with the Indore Traffic Police to curb road accidents and give an impetus and drive to improve the Road Safety situation across the city. The traffic officials encouraged and lauded the energetic students and campaigners who work to maintain orderly traffic throughout the city.

Speaking to ANI, Indore Traffic District Superintendent of Police (DSP) Umakant Choudhary said that over 100 volunteers, including youth, housewives, and office goers took part in the city traffic department's initiative to infuse road safety awareness among commoners. The volunteers manage the traffic along with the traffic officials every day and ensure that people take road safety rules seriously. To boost the energy of the youth, every year the Indore Traffic Police Department celebrates the birthdays of the volunteers at the crossroads.

Indore Police applaud the zeal of young traffic volunteers

"100 associated volunteers have been helping the police in handling traffic for last one and half years," DSP Choudhary said."

This year, the department celebrated Rishabh Bagora's birthday to laud his efforts towards maintaining traffic safety in Indore. "Rishabh is one of the volunteers who has come to handle the traffic rules with his friends even on his birthday," DSP Choudhary said appreciating the youngster's dedication. The traffic constables along with the DSP was present at one of Indore's crossroads for the cake cutting ceremony of Rishabh.

Talking to ANI about his thoughts behind the initiative Rishabh said, "our group has taken a resolution to make the city number one in traffic as a city comes in the first rank for cleanliness." Answering why he came down to handle traffic even on his birthday Rishabh responded, "Many people do social work on their birthdays. Following this, I also decided to serve the society... And today we are having traffic on my birthday too and will continue to spread the message to people."

Indore Traffic Police's "Bring Change Though Youth" Campaign

The Indore Traffic Department on its 31st Road Safety Week in January launched the "Bring Change Though Youth" Campaign. They intended to utilise the energy and potential of the youth by welcoming participants from schools and colleges. Inaugurated by Kolhapur Mayor Surmanjiri Latkar, the group of 1000 young people rallied from Bhavani Mandap to Dasara Chowk. The bandwagon carried placards, banners, and posters that displayed excerpts from the traffic safety manual, pictures of helmet-wearing bikers and an explanation of traffic signals.

87+ Students of Prestige Institute of Management and Research and Gujarati Innovative college are on roads to manage the traffic with Indore Traffic Police and helping in spreading awareness about traffic rules.#BetterTrafficBetterIndore #indoreeknumber #indoretrafficpolice pic.twitter.com/rKj11AtQcG — Indore Traffic Police (@indore_police) November 5, 2019

In another such event, the traffic department also welcomed the participation of 87+ Students from Prestige Institute of Management and Research and Gujarati Innovative college as a part of a traffic safety drive. The students efficiently managed traffic with the help of the Indore Traffic Police. Altogether, they also joined hands to spread awareness about traffic rules.

With inputs from ANI

Image: @IndoreTrafficPolice_Twitter/(representative)