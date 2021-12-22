Industrial Activity Has To Be Consistent With Safety Of Citizens: NGT

Safety of citizens and protection of environment are matters of prime concern and any industrial activity has to be consistent with such concerns to enforce "sustainable development and polluter pays" principles, the National Green Tribunal has said.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel made the observation while forming an eight-member to visit a pharma unit in Palghar where a blast had occurred in 2020.

"The factual aspects about sequence of events, cause of failure to prevent the accident, extent of damage to life/environment, amount of compensation required to be paid and other remedial measures needed have to be determined by this Tribunal for exercising its jurisdiction under Section 15 read with Section 20 of NGT Act," it said.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Sayyed Mohammed Sabir Usman against the operation of Ank Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Plot No. M-2, MIDC Tarapur Industrial Area, Boisar at Palghar in Maharashtra.

A blast occurred on January 11, 2020, leading to the death of eight workers and injuries to seven workers.

The committee would comprise officials from the Environment Ministry, Central Pollution Control Board, state pollution control board, Palghar District Magistrate, Director, Industrial Safety, State Disaster Management Authority and others.

"Meeting for this purpose may be called within two weeks. The Committee may undertake a visit to the site and interact with stakeholders. Except for the site visit, other proceedings can be conducted online," the bench said.

"The committee is at liberty to take assistance from any other expert/institution. The committee may take into account other reports relating to such incidents, available on CPCB website or otherwise. The committee may furnish its report with recommendations within three months by email," it added.

