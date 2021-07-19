INS Tabar Completes Indo-France Partnership Exercise In Bay Of Biscay: Indian Navy

The Indian Navy on Friday informed that Indian Navy Ship Tabar completed the Indo-France partnership exercise. The maritime partnership exercise with the French naval frigate FNS Aquitaine was undertaken in the Bay of Biscay after INS Tabar completed its port visit to Brest in France. The exercise included four Rafale fighters from the French Navy.

INS Tabar undertook maritime exercise with French Navy

The partnership exercise put INS Tabar together with an NH 90 helicopter from FNS Aquitaine and four Rafale fighters from the French Navy. During the event, operations were undertaken including surface manoeuvres, replenishment at sea approach, firing on target, Vertical Replenishment and cross-deck activity. The ship and its crew have now completed the exercise successfully said the spokesperson of the Indian Navy. The exercise was meant to be mutually beneficial in enhancing interoperability of both the countries and towards conducting combined operations against maritime threats.

"INS Tabar undertook maritime partnership exercise with French Navy Frigate FS Aquitaine in the Bay of Biscay on 15-16 Jul," the tweet from the Indian Navy spokesperson said. Earlier this month, the seventh edition of the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) was also hosted by the French Navy at La Reunion in Italy. The event was joined by officers from the Indian Navy.

Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of the Naval Staff had participated virtually in the inaugural session of the three-day event. IONS, conceived by the Indian Navy in 2008, seeks to enhance maritime cooperation among Navies of the littoral states of the IOR by providing an open and inclusive forum for discussion of regionally relevant maritime issues that would lead to a common understanding on the way ahead.

INS Tabar undertakes exercise with Spanish Navy

Earlier on July 8, the Indian Navy had informed that INS Tabar undertook a sea drill exercise along with aircraft of the Spanish Navy near Cape Trafalgar. During the exercise, the INS Tabar performed action drills along with a Cessna Citation Maritime Patrol Aircraft and a Sea King (SH-3D) helicopter which was operated from Rota Naval Base of the Spanish Navy. The Spanish Navy base also participated with India in the regular naval practice. Various operations like air defence drills were undertaken by the Indian warship during the event.

(With ANI Inputs)

