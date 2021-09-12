INS Tabar Participates In Maritime Exercise With Sudanese Navy Ships In Red Sea

Indian Naval Ship Tabar conducted its maiden maritime partnership exercise with the Sudanese Navy in the Red Sea. On Friday, the much-vaunted frigate was joined by Sudanese Navy ships, Almazz and Nimer, as a part of its ongoing deployment in Europe and Africa. INS Tabar, which translates to battle axe, is a well-equipped third of the Talwar class frigate of the Indian Navy.

A Navy spokesperson informed in a statement that the INS Tabar undertook "a wide range of Naval ops with Sudanese Navy ships, Almazz and Nimer on 10 September 2021 in the Red Sea off the Sudanese coast."

Naval exercise with Algeria

Earlier, on 29 August, the ship participated in another maritime exercise with the Algerian Navy. During this exercise, the ships engaged in a range of activities including coordinated manoeuvering, communication procedures and steam pasts were undertaken between Indian and Algerian ships. "As part of the exercise, diverse activities including coordinated manoeuvring, communication procedures and steam past were undertaken between the Indian and Algerian warships," Indian Navy had said through a press release.

Indian warships on a goodwill visit

As many as four Indian warships including INS Mysore, INS Tabar, INS Ganga, and INS Aditya have been deployed on a goodwill visit to several maritime nations of Africa and the Indian Ocean. According to a defence spokesperson, the highly equipped naval warships held exercises with the international navies and coast guards of Tanzania, Kenya, South Africa, Seychelles, and Mauritius besides making port calls at Reunion Island and Mozambique to consolidate bilateral relations and interoperability at the sea. The visits aim to demonstrate the Indian Navy's blue water capability to deploy, operate and sustain a maritime task force well away from home for an extended duration.

(Image: indiannavy/Twitter)