INS Tabar Undertakes Maritime Partnership Exercise With Spanish Navy: Indian Navy

The Indian Navy informed on Friday that INS Tabar had undertaken a sea drill exercise along with aircraft of the Spanish Navy near Cape Trafalgar on July 8. The INS Tabar performed the naval exercise along with a Cessna Citation Maritime Patrol Aircraft and a Sea King (SH-3D) helicopter which was operated from Rota Naval Base of the Spanish Navy. The Spanish Navy base participated with India in the regular naval practice. During the maritime exercise, a wide range of operations like Air Defence, Air Picture Compilation, vertical replenishment and cross deck operation were undertaken by the Indian warship. The exercise proved to be mutually beneficial in enhancing interoperability of both the countries and towards conducting combined operations against maritime threats.







Earlier, INS Tabar has undertaken a sea drill with Greek Navy frigate HS Themistoklis in the Mediterranean sea.



In the sea drill, several routine exercises were conducted along with air defence and underway replenishment drills. INS Tabar undertook an exercise at sea with Greek Navy Frigate HS Themistoklis in the Mediterranean sea on 30 June. ''Air defence exercise and underway replenishment drills were undertaken," said the Indian Navy. The sea drill was aimed at strengthening the ties between India and Greece.

INS Tabar visits Alexandria Port



The Navy also mentioned that INS Tabar visited Alexandria on June 29 as a goodwill visit to Egypt. “Aiming to strengthen strong relations between India and Egypt, INS Tabar arrived at Alexandria on June 29, for two days as part of a goodwill visit,” the Navy said. Going by the official statement, it has been advocated that both the countries have developed warm and strong bilateral relations, and the ships from the Indian Navy have frequently visited the Alexandria port of Egypt.

ommanding Officer INS Tabar, Captain M Mahesh and the crew of his ship laid wreaths at Alexandria Naval Unknown Soldier Memorial. The Commanding Officer Mahesh also called upon Rear Admiral Ayman al-Daly, Commander of Alexandria Naval Base.

While departing from the port, INS Tabar undertook a maritime partnership exercise at sea with the Egyptian Navy Ship Toushka. The exercise included helo deck landing operations and underway replenishment drills.

''These evolutions at sea exemplified naval cooperation and interoperability between the Indian Navy and Egyptian Navy. The goodwill visit by INS Tabar aims to strengthen strong relations between the two sides and also explore newer avenues of bolstering the relationship,” the statement issued by Navy said.



INS Tabar is a Talwar-class stealth Frigate built for the Indian Navy in Russia. Indian Navy Ship is captained by Captain M Mahesh and carries around 300 personnel. The versatile ship is furnished with a large number of weapons and is equipped with sensors. INS Tabar is among the earliest stealth frigates of the Indian Navy. The ship is part of the Indian Navy’s Western Fleet, based at Mumbai and is commanded under Western Naval Command.

(Image: Indian Navy's Twitter)