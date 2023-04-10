INS Vikrant Gets Back Its ‘original’ 1961 Bell As Gift From Retired Navy Officer

India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant has finally got its original bell installed on it again, which was installed on the first carrier of the same name commissioned in 1961. The first ‘Made-in-India’ aircraft carrier named after INS Vikrant was commissioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year in September. Notably, the bell was first installed on INS Vikrant in 1961 after India bought the British-origin aircraft carrier HMS Hercules and gave it an Indian name.

The 'original' bell was gifted to the commanding officer of the INS Vikrant on March 22 by the recently retired Vice Chief of Navy Staff Vice Admiral SN Ghormade. The bell is placed as a sign to inspire future and current officers about the rich history of the warship.

“The bell was on the first INS Vikrant which served till 1997 before getting decommissioned. The bell was later out from there and put up at the earmarked residence of Indian Navy Vice Chief 5, Motilal Nehru Marg,” a Navy official was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The bell’s history

Traditionally, bells have played an important role on both warships as they help in indicating the time to the sailors and officers. According to the officials, the previous vice chief decided to return the bell after the Navy got its first ‘Made-in-India’ indigenous aircraft carrier. The bell was gifted to the commanding officer of the INS Vikrant in hopes that it would motivate the youth about the rich history of their ship and the Indian Navy.

The traditional bell has been part of a glorious history as it was present on the warship when it played a crucial role in attacking the Pakistani side during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War.

The new warship INS Vikrant was commissioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 2, last year at Kochi making it the first indigenously built aircraft carrier for the country.