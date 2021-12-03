Amid rising concern over the Omicron COVID-19 variant, the Indian SARS-COV-2 genome consortium (INSACOG) has recommended the administration of boosters or third doses for people who are at high risk or exposure. According to ANI, the INSACOG in its weekly briefing said that those above 40 years or those at high risk/exposure may be considered as a priority for the booster shots as they have a low level of antibodies. Additionally, it also called for the immediate vaccination of all the unvaccinated at-risk people.

“Vaccination of all remaining unvaccinated at-risk people and consideration of a booster dose for those 40 years of age and over, first targeting the most high-risk/high-exposure may be considered since low levels of neutralising antibodies from current vaccines are unlikely to be sufficient to neutralise Omicron, although the risk of severe disease is still likely to be reduced by vaccination," INSACOG said according to a press note.

Two cases of Omicron detected in India

It is to mention that preliminary evidence has suggested that Omicron may increase reinfection risk, which is expected from the structural changes due to the mutations. The first case of the variant was reported from South Africa on November 25 after which the number of cases has increased to a great extent and spread across several other countries. On Thursday, the Union Health Ministry also confirmed two cases of the Omicron variant in Karnataka, creating a concern situation for health authorities as well as the government.

As a result, many nations have imposed travel restrictions on passengers coming from African nations. The Indian government has also implemented guidelines for international airports and passengers across the country. The airports in Chennai, Madurai, and Coimbatore have started compulsory testing of passengers arriving from 11 “at-risk” countries where the Omicron variant of coronavirus is spreading rapidly. The 11 countries placed under the 'at at risk' category and further witnessing a rapid spread of the virus are the United Kingdom, South Africa, Botswana, Brazil, Zimbabwe, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Israel.

(Image: PTI/Unsplash)