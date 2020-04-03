'Agarbatti Or Diya, We're Ready': Internet Responds To PM's '9 Pm-9 Minutes' Covid Appeal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Friday asked the citizens for 9 minutes for their time on Sunday, April 5 and requested them to light a candle, diya, torch or mobile flashlight to mark India's fight against Coronavirus.

He said, "I request all of you to switch off all the lights of your house on 5th April at 9 PM for 9 minutes, and just light a candle, 'Diya', or mobile's flashlight, to mark our fight against Coronavirus."

The entire country was eagerly anticipating PM Modi's message and twitter reacted quickly:

After Historic Moment on 22nd March 2020 at 5 pm.

Get ready for another Historic Moment to witness on 5th April at 9pm, switch off lights and instead light candles, diya, or mobile flash lights for 9 min & keep up social distancing . #ModiVideoMessage #FightAgainstCorona — Madhav @home (@MadhavSheth1) April 3, 2020

PM MODI -"On 5th of April, Sunday at 9:00 PM i want your 9 minutes,

Shut your all lights for 9 minutes, come to ur balcony & light a diya candle or mobile torch"

"This is for giving message that none is alone in fighting this Pandemic "

Will definitely do it. #ModiVideoMessage pic.twitter.com/f8ucXyNAZv — Black_Hearty 🖤 (@Aaru89380740) April 3, 2020

Agarbatti or diya 🪔 tayyar hai modiji#ModiVideoMessage #Modi — Josh Tiwari । जोश तिवारी (@_joshtiwari) April 3, 2020

To reignite the united strength of 130 Crore people, let us light a lamp | a candle | torch | mobile flashlight at 9 pm for 9 minutes on Sunday - 5th April. Let’s build up a new energy to fight this #COVID crisis #IndiaFightsCorona #SocialDistancing - @narendramodi @ianuragthakur https://t.co/NNijTzDXnH — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) April 3, 2020

🔘I request all the people to switch off all the lights in your house on April 5 at 9 PM for 9 minutes and light a candle, torch or mobile's flash light to mark our fight against pic.twitter.com/GV8UOjndRd — Aadhi Ranjith (@AadhiRanjith7) April 3, 2020

Narendra Modi asking you switch off lights for 9 Mins on 9 PM is extremely interesting. That is the time Moon will be at the centre of the 'nakshatra' called Revati. Switching off the lights will ensure the rays of Moon lighten up our homes and kill the virus — Joy (@Joydas) April 3, 2020

Masterstroke by PM Modi. One cannot stop admiring him. When billions of people will burn candles and diyas together, it'll release a huge amount of heat and light energy into the atmosphere. This will increase the atmospheric temperature and Coronavirus can't survive.



Modi Modi. — Tanmay (@sentiyapaa) April 3, 2020

Jo pandemic k time pe bhi Diwali jaisa mohal bana de.. wo Modi..❤💕 #ModiVideoMessage

burn the candle for 9 minutes on 5th of April at 9 pm.. pic.twitter.com/0qQPjS2V5G — Suraj Karmakar (@suraj_karmakar_) April 3, 2020