'Agarbatti Or Diya, We're Ready': Internet Responds To PM's '9 Pm-9 Minutes' Covid Appeal

General News

PM Modi asked citizens for nine minutes for their time on April 5 and requested them to light diyas, in order to stand together in the fight against Covid-19

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Friday asked the citizens for 9 minutes for their time on Sunday, April 5 and requested them to light a candle, diya, torch or mobile flashlight to mark India's fight against Coronavirus.

He said, "I request all of you to switch off all the lights of your house on 5th April at 9 PM for 9 minutes, and just light a candle, 'Diya', or mobile's flashlight, to mark our fight against Coronavirus."

The entire country was eagerly anticipating PM Modi's message and twitter reacted quickly:

 

First Published:
