IRCTC Gives COVID-19 Twist To Popular 'Deewar' Dialogue To Spread Awareness

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) joined the bandwagon of organisations using cinema to encourage social distancing, personal hygiene among other rules to keep in mind amid coronavirus outbreak. While most states have even made it mandatory for people getting outside their home to wear a mask, IRCTC shared an edited version of the legendary scene with Amitabh Bachchan and Sashi Kapoor from Deewar, released back in 1975. Kapoor’s famous reply of “mere paas maa hai” dialogue has been changed to “mere paas ma-sk hai” especially during the times of pandemic.

To win over this pandemic, you need both Maa and Ma-Sk . Keeping your family close and Ma-sk closer. Always wear a mask when stepping out to buy essentials. Else #StayHome #StaySafe #SaveLives#IndiaFightsCorona — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) April 14, 2020

As of April 16, India has reported 12,456 cases of coronavirus with 423 fatalities and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended the nationwide lockdown until May 3. From Mumbai Police to IRCTC, from Tollywood to Bollywood, most government organisations have used quirky ways to educate people about the coronavirus and the precautions that they shall keep in mind to prevent COVID-19 contraction. IRCTC’s recent post has been making several rounds on the internet with most netizens lauding their ‘creativity’.

Excellent comments — Bibhuti Chandra Badtya (@BadtyaChandra) April 14, 2020

Nice gesture 👏👍 — S Sharma (@PyareSharmaG) April 14, 2020

Mask is now important as mother

No mask no life...ma_sk... — Subrat panda muna (@Subratpandamuna) April 15, 2020

Kolkata Police warns violators with movie dialogue

Meanwhile, Kolkata Police shared a meme in Bengali to warn the violators. What made netizens laud the innovativeness of Kolkata Police amid pandemic, is the meme shared by them showing a still with Uttam Kumar and Kamal Mitra from the Sunil Bannerjee-directed movie, Deya Neya, released back in 1963. In the picture, both actors are shown to be talking about how the police authorities will make all violators of lockdown face harsh measures.

