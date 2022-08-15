Is It The 75th Independence Day Or 76th Independence Day? Here's What You Should Know

As the entire nation celebrates Independence Day with joy and pride on August 15, 2022, there exists some confusion among the people in determining if this is the 75th or the 76th Independence Day.

We are all aware that India attained Independence on 15th August, 1947. Hence, 15th August, 1948 would be the first anniversary of Independence. By that logic, if we calculate up to the present day, 2022's event is the 75th anniversary of India's Independence. However, we know enter into and begin with the 76th year of Independence. More specifically, we completed 75 years of Independence, and we've just entered the 76th year. What we celebrate today is that of the years gone by, which is 75.

The hard-fought independence from the colonial chains of the British rule that India achieved on August 15, 1947, was the nation's first-ever Independence Day, thus on calculation of the number of years to present, it sums up to 76. Including 2022, it would add up to 76.

So the right answer to the question is in 2022, under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative, India celebrates the 75th anniversary of the nation achieving freedom, however, it is the 76th Independence Day of the country.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative launched by the Government of India to commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of its people, culture, and achievements. The official journey of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commenced from March 21, 2021 and will end post a year on August 15, 2023.

This Mahotsav is dedicated to the people of India who have not only been instrumental in bringing India thus far in its evolutionary journey but also hold within them the power and potential to enable Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of activating India 2.0, fuelled by the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Image: PTI, Shutterstock