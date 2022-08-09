ISIS Terrorist Planning To Strike Terror On Independence Day Arrested From UP's Azamgarh

Uttar Pradesh Anti-terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested an ISIS operative, Sabauddin Azmi from Azamgarh on August 9. He was planning to conduct terror attacks on Independence day and was in direct contact with an ISIS recruiter. UP ATS also recovered from him materials to make Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

An AIMIM member currently, Sabauddin was brought to the ATS Headquarter for questioning earlier in the day. The authorities got evidence of him being a part of the AL-SAQR group on the Telegram channel, which was made to brainwash Muslim youths for engaging in Jihad-related activities. The channel was administered by the terrorist organisation ISIS.

UP ATS gets input about Sabauddin Azmi

The UP police establishment is on alert considering the sensitivity of Independence Day and is keeping a close watch on the activities of the radical outfits, following which the police got an input about a person in Azamgarh who alongwith his associates was trying to influence people to join the ISIS. He was also using social media to promote the ideology of the banned organisation.

Sabauddin got connected with a person, Bilal, on Facebook who would talk to him about Jihad and the activities related to the Mujahids in Kashmir. Bilal gave him the number of Khattab Kashmiri, an ISIS operative and the two had started talking regularly thereafter.

Plan to create an ISIS like organisation in India

Sabauddin further received Abu Bakar Al-Shami, a Syria based ISIS member’s number from Kashmiri. The objective was to form a plan to take revenge against the alleged atrocities against the Mujahids in Kashmir. After interacting with Al-Shami, Sabauddin decided to create an ISIS-like organisation in India and also train himself on making IEDs.

Sabauddin was also planning to target local RSS workers by creating a fake email ID in the name of RSS and using it to open a Facebook account.

