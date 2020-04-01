ISIS Terrorists May Target Police Personnel Maintaining COVID-19 Lockdown: Delhi Top Cop

As India entered the eighth day of the 21-day lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the deadly Coronavirus, Delhi Police official said that 'ISIS terrorists' are likely to target police personnel deployed during COVID-19 duty in the national capital.

'The field staff may be briefed accordingly'

"Police personnel deployed at various pickets, barricades in Delhi in connection with maintaining of law and order in Delhi during the COVID-19 duty may be targeted by suspected ISIS operatives. The field staff may be briefed accordingly," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) while speaking to news agency ANI.

The security has been heightened across Delhi and Police is making sure that citizens do not break quarantine laws. It is also helping the distraught citizens to cope with the lockdown.

Delhi's Total Cases Rise

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Tuesday climbed to 120, with 23 fresh cases being reported in a day, according to the Delhi Health Department.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has reached 1397, including 1238 active cases, while 124 people have been cured/discharged. As many as 35 people have died because of Coronavirus, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Around the world, more than 859,032 people have been confirmed to have the virus, and at least 178,000 have recovered. More than 42,322 people have died, and there are over 638,000 active cases at present.

