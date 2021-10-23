ISKCON Devotees To Launch Global Protest On Oct 23; Demand Safety For Hindus In Bangladesh

Following a string of violent events and attacks on Hindu temples and minorities in Bangladesh, devotees of ISKCON Vrindavan have decided to take part in a worldwide peaceful demonstration on October 23. The followers of Krishna will be demanding justice and protection for the movement's Bangladesh-based members and Hindus, who are facing the wrath of violent attacks in the neighbouring country, an official informed on Friday.

"The students of Bhaktivedanta Gurukul International School (BGIS) will also join the peaceful protest that will be held in front of the office of the District Magistrate," ISKCON Spokesperson Bimal Krishna Das said.

ISKCON in charge confirms global protest

Confirming the same, ISKCON in-charge and spokesperson Radharamn Das said that the protest will be carried out in a peaceful manner across 150 countries on Saturday. Also, prayers will be held as a part of the protest.

Speaking on the same, he said that ISKCON has planned to carry out a worldwide day-long protest as harassment and killings of Hindus still continue in Bangladesh. Meanwhile, the protest will be carried out across ISKCON's 850 temples across the globe at the same time.

Communal violence in Bangladesh

Communal tensions have erupted in Bangladesh in recent days as a result of reports that the Quran was desecrated at a puja pavilion in Cumilla on October 13, resulting in violence in numerous districts across the country. At least four persons were killed in police shootings during attacks on puja venues in Hajiganj on October 13, whereas, two days later, attacks on Hindu temples in Naokhali took the lives of two more persons, reported Dhaka Tribune.

On Tuesday, October 19, Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, the Home Minister of Bangladesh, said that officials have identified the perpetrator of the Comilla tragedy and that he will be arrested sooner than later.

"To avoid getting arrested, he has been changing locations regularly. Once he's apprehended, we will be able to release more information on the Comilla incident," the minister was quoted as saying by the outlet.

Hindus are "Shocked and saddened": Dasa

The ISKCON spokesperson mourned the incidents and said that the Hindu community is "shocked and saddened" by the line of violent attacks on their fellow community members.

He said that as part of the demonstration, the Global Kirtan Protest, participants will be expressing their unanimity with the Hindus of Bangladesh. He said the protest will seek justice and safety of the Hindus in Bangladesh.

As per reports, an ISKCON temple in Bangladesh's Noakhali district was vandalised and a devotee was killed by an unruly mob.

PM Sheikh Hasina directs "immediate" action

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has instructed Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan to initiate "immediate" action against perpetrators of the 'pre-planned' attacks. Her government has claimed a 'conspiracy' to destabilise communal harmony ahead of elections in the country.

Meanwhile, more than 71 cases have been filed in various regions of the country and 476 people detained in the last six days in connection with the attacks on Hindus and disseminating rumours on social media, reported Dhaka Tribune, citing a statement by Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Md Kamruzzaman of the police headquarters.

Inputs: PTI

Image: AP/REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE