Isolation Coaches Of Northern Railways Ready For COVID-19 Patients

In a bid to provide additional quarantine centres to combat COVID-19 pandemic, Indian Railways have converted its mobile coaches into isolation centres. The Indian Railways ever since the beginning of lockdown has made several efforts to aid people in need. The Railways has not only provided medical facilities but in several ways has also helped migrant workers reach their homes and also has extended support to the poor by providing them with essential commodities.

The advantage of these coaches is that these can be moved anywhere across the length and breadth of the country through the rail network to cater wherever there is a dearth of Healthcare facilities Notably, on the demand of Delhi govt the Northern Railways has placed 503 isolation coaches across nine station in the national capital since June 17 to treat patients with very mild to mild Symptoms.

As of today, several patients have started arriving at the isolation coaches at Shakur Basti Railway station said general manager, Northern and North Central Railways Rajeev Chaudhary.

The following arrangements have been made inside the coaches to help treat COVID-19 patients:

1) Northern Railway will be responsible for the Infrastructure and maintenance of the premises.

Cleaning and Sanitization of platforms, providing housekeeping materials (Linen & blankets), management of Bio-toilets, power and electric supply arrangements, watering, communication facilities, signage and marking of different areas will be provided by the Railways.

Oxygen cylinders in the coaches will be provided by the Railways. Catering is to be provided by the Railways. This will include meals three times a day and tea in the morning and evening.

The Railway Protection force will provide security at the railway station premises and the platform area where the coaches have been placed. Delhi Police will be in charge of the security arrangements outside and adjoining areas of the station.



2. The coaches have been handed over to the local administration by the Railways to be used as COVID care centre. The identification, transportation, admission and discharge of the patients will be the responsibility of the Health Dept. of the state govt.

3. The patients are to be treated for the condition as per the DGHS protocol and have to be shifted to COVID healthcare centre in case their health deteriorates by ambulances provided by DGHS/Hospital.

4. An emergency control room has been set up by the Railways. This will be manned 24x7 by the railway officials for coordinating and providing Railway related assistance. The coaches at Shakurbasti have been placed under a shed so are shaded from direct sunlight and fans have been provided in each coupe for optimum air circulation and better temperature control.