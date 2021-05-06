ISRO Extends Aid Amid COVID Crisis, Sends Medical Oxygen To Kerala, Tamil Nadu & Andhra

As India continues to battle against the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman Dr K Sivan on Thursday informed that 9.5 tonnes of medical oxygen are being given to Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The ISRO Chairman also ensured a 24x7 work schedule and also said that the space organisation has sent 12 MT of LOX to augment Oxygen availability in Andhra Pradesh.

Dr K Sivan said, "The Department is also ensuring the supply of Oxygen cylinders for local public in Andhra Pradesh and Kerala. Advanced Medical devices designed including ventilators, Prana, and VaU and manufacturing to be taken up with industries at the earliest."

COVID-19 situation in Kerala, Tamil Nadu & Andhra Pradesh

As India grapples with the pandemic, Kerala has so far recorded over 17,43,932 positive cases, out of which 13,62,363 have successfully recovered and 5,565 died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 41,953 new cases, 23,106 fresh recoveries and 58 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the state is 3,76,004.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu has so far recorded over 12,72,602 positive cases, out of which, 11,29,512 have successfully recovered and 14,779 have died. As per the latest updates from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours 23,310 new cases, 20,062 fresh recoveries and 167 new cases have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the state is 1,28,311.

Andhra Pradesh on the other has, has so far recorded over 12,06,232 positive cases, out of which, 10,27,270 have successfully recovered and 8,374 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 22,204 new cases, 11,128 fresh recoveries and 85 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the state is 1,70,588.

