ISRO Reschedules Launch Of PSLV-C47 Carrying Cartosat-3 To November 27

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday has rescheduled the launch of Cartosat-3 and 13 Nanosatellites of the US from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota from November 25 to November 27. "The launch of PSLV-C47 carrying Cartosat-3 scheduled on November 25, 2019, at 0928 hrs is rescheduled to launch on November 27, 2019, at 0928 hrs from Second launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, Sriharikota. Updates will continue," the space organisation said on its official Twitter handle.

ISRO tweeting the live updates

Cartosat-3 satellite is a third-generation agile advanced satellite

India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, PSLV-C47 will launch Cartosat-3 and 13 commercial nanosatellites into Sun Synchronous orbit. Cartosat-3 satellite is a third-generation agile advanced satellite having high-resolution imaging capability. The satellite will be placed in an orbit of 509 km at an inclination of 97.5 degrees. PSLV-C47 will also carry 13 commercial nanosatellites from the United States of America as part of a commercial arrangement with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), Department of Space. PSLV-C47 is the 21st flight of PSLV in 'XL' configuration (with 6 solid strap-on motors). ISRO has said, this would be the 74th launch vehicle mission from SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota.

India may attempt another soft landing on the Moon

After coming ever-so-close two months ago, India may attempt another soft landing on the Moon by next year-end, probably in November, sources in ISRO said on Thursday. The Indian Space Research Organisation had constituted a high-level committee, headed by S Somanath, Director of Thiruvananthapuram-based Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, the lead centre responsible for all launch vehicle programmes of ISRO, to prepare a report on the proposed Chandrayaan-3.

'There is a good launch window in November'

"The panel's report is awaited. The committee has been given a guideline to prepare the mission before the end of next year," a senior ISRO official told PTI. "There is a good launch window in November". "Rover, lander, and landing operations will get more focus this time and whatever deficiencies in the Chandrayaan-2 mission will be corrected," sources in the Bengaluru- headquartered space agency said.

