ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 Mission To Be Launched Next Year, Says Government

The Centre said on Wednesday that the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has decided to launch its next mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-3 in the year 2022. This was confirmed by the Minister of State of the Department of Space Jitendra Singh.

Last month, ISRO chief K Sivan had also announced that India's third mission to Moon, is likely to be launched in 2022. Unlike its predecessor, Chandrayaan-3 will not have an orbiter.

Chandrayaan-2 mission 2019

Chandrayaan-2, aimed at landing a rover on unchartered Lunar South Pole, was launched on July 22, 2019, on board the country's most powerful geosynchronous launch vehicle. However, the lander Vikram hard-landed on September 7, 2019, crashing India's dream to become the first nation to successfully land on the lunar surface in its maiden attempt.

In December, last year, ISRO had released the first set of data from the Chandrayaan-2, for the general public. The Orbiter which was injected into a lunar orbit on September 2, 2019, carries eight experiments to address many open questions on lunar science. "All experiments have been performing well and the data received suggests the excellent capability to deliver on the pre-launch promises," ISRO had said.

Gaganyaan envisages will be sending three Indians to space most likely by 2022. The four test pilots selected for the mission are currently undergoing training in Russia.

(With Agency Inputs)

image: PTI