IT Officials Raid Residence Of Telangana Minister Malla Reddy And His Son-in-law

Income Tax Officials raided at least 50 properties including educational institutions of Telangana labour minister Malla Reddy and his son-in-law M Rajasehkar Reddy over alleged tax-evasion claims.

The searches that took on Wednesday morning, covered TRS Minister Reddy's house at Palm Meadows in Hyderabad's Kompally, his sons Mahendra and Bhadra's offices and homes, along with his son-in-law's.

"Am I doing hawala business? With KCR's blessings, we serve people. Is it wrong? BJP & Modi govt are deploying IT officers to 50 different places and houses to create terror. My elder son is in pain with CRPF's beatings" said furious Malla Reddy.

IT raids at Telangana minister Malla Reddy's residence in Hyderabad

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao spoke to Reddy and Talasani Srinivas Yadav, another minister whose aide was grilled on Monday by the Enforcement Directorate over casino-related money laundering allegations. He assured both of them of all the possible legal support.

“Don’t get jittery about the raids, which are part of BJP’s vendetta politics. We had predicted this long ago. The Centre is trying to terrorise us. CBI, ED and IT raids. We will definitely counter this and take legal recourse,” said Telangana Chief Minister.

Besides Malla Reddy, his brother Gopal Reddy's properties have also been searched. As per the information gathered, Rs 4 crore has been recovered from the raids as of now.

It is learnt that on Wednesday morning, Mall Reddy's son Mahender Reddy was hospitalised at Narayana Hrudayalaya hospital after he complained of illness.

These tax and ED investigations came in the middle of the TRS government's Poach probe in which three people allegedly tried to bribe four TRS MLAs to join BJP.

Malla Reddy and his family run a chain of engineering, medical and other colleges. According to the information Income Tax officials also checked the fee records and cash payments of these institutes.