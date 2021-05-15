ITBP Soldiers' Song Dedicated To COVID Warriors Wins Internet | Watch

As India continues to battle a deadly second wave of coronavirus, an ITBP soldier is winning hearts with his song dedicated to frontline essential workers. Called ‘Jeet Jayenge Hum’ the song is written and composed by Raj Kumar, a sub-inspector in the Indo-Tibetian Border Force. The inspiring composition made its way to the internet after being shared on the official Twitter handles of ITBP and has been winning hearts since then.

'Jeet Jayenge hum'

The nearly two-minute-long video clip features Kumar, beautifully crooning the song. "Zindagi har kadam ek nayi jang hai. Jeet jaayenge hum, tu agar sang hai. Hausla na chhod, kar saamna jahaan ka. Woh badal raha hai, ek rang aasman ka. Yeh shikayat ka nahin, yeh fateh ka rang hai," he sings. Meanwhile, the ITBP used the opportunity to reinforce their plea for the public to adhere to proper public safety measures including social distancing, hygiene inter alia.

Since shared, the clip has struck a chord with the netizens and has been viewed over 800 times. Additionally, it has also garnered over 200 likes. Many flocked to the post to laud the officer and also thank him for creating the song. "Thank-you sir," wrote a user. "Jai Hind," added another.

Sir धन्यवाद आपका इस गाने से मुझे covid-19 से लड़ने की ताकत और हौसला मिला एक बार ओर आपका बहुत बहुत सुक्रिया ।

जय हिन्द। — जय हिन्द (@Inquilab786) May 13, 2021

Thank-you sri — Asim Barik (@AsimBarik1) May 14, 2021

Jai hind sir — Amit Chauhan (@amitchauha18) May 13, 2021

COVID-19: Latest developments

On May 15, the nationwide count of coronavirus infection climbed to 2,40,46,809 on May 15. Additionally, a total of 2,62,317 people lost their lives while 2,00,79,599 recovered the deadly virus. At present, there are 37,04,893 active cases in the country. Meanwhile, an announcement from DRDO gave respite to citizens struggling to stay afloat during the viral apocalypse. On May 14, the Defense Research & Development Organisation said that the first batch of 2DG medicine for treating COVID-19 patients would be launched early next week. Speaking to ANI, DRDO officials said that as many as 10,000 doses of the drug would be administrated across India. Jointly developed by DRDO and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL), the drug has been found to expedite recovery in coronavirus patients and also reduce their dependency on oxygen. On May 1, the 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2DG) medicine was granted approval for emergency use in India.

Image: ITBP /Twitter