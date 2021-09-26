ITBP's Ratan Singh Sonal And Anoop Kumar Summit World's 8th Highest Peak, Mt Manaslu

In Nepal, two mountaineers from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) topped Mt Manaslu, the world's eighth highest peak. On Saturday, ITBP Commandant Ratan Singh Sonal and Deputy Commandant Anoop Kumar summited Mt Manaslu. The elevation of the peak is 8,163 metres (26,781 feet) above sea level.

This expedition was scheduled to take place between September 7 and October 5, 2021. Both mountaineers had previously brought honours to the force by conquering multiple peaks in the Himalayas, according to an official release from the ITBP. Mt Lhotse, the world's fourth-highest peak at 8,516 metres, was also summited by Ratan Singh Sonal earlier this year.

These ITBP officials also led the ITBP's Nanda Devi search and rescue operations, and are known as the "Daredevils". They rescued four foreign nationals and brought back seven bodies from altitudes of more than 20,000 feet in June and July. The ITBP further stated that it had a renowned record in the field of climbing, with its mountaineers having completed more than 220 missions, including four expeditions to Mount Everest, which is a record.

ITBP's mountaineering achievements

For its outstanding achievements in mountaineering, the force has received seven Padma Shri awards and 14 Tenzing Norgay Adventure Awards. ITBP officers recently ascended four summits over 6,000 metres in Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand in 2020 and 2021. The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force is a Central Armed Police Force that reports to India's Ministry of Home Affairs.

The ITBPF is the border guarding Police organisation that specialises in high altitude activities. It was founded on October 24, 1962. ITBPF is stationed along the India-China border. It is stationed along 3488 kilometres, from Karakoram Pass in Ladakh to Jachep La in Arunachal Pradesh. The ITBP has been trained in civil medical camps, disaster management, and nuclear, biological, and chemical emergencies.

Mt Manaslu: 8th highest mountain in the world

At 26,781 feet above sea level, Manaslu is the world's eighth highest mountain. It is located in the Mansiri Himal, part of the Nepalese Himalayas in Nepal's west-central region. Manaslu is roughly 64 kilometres east of Annapurna and is the highest peak in the Gorkha District.

