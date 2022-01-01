I-T Returns For FY 2020-21: 5.89 Crore Income Tax Returns Filed Till December 31 Deadline

The Union Ministry of Finance on Saturday informed that nearly 5.89 crore Income Tax returns (ITRs) have been filed on the e-filing portal till the December 31 deadline. Of the total ITRs filed, over 46.11 lakh ITRs were filed on Friday. The government also informed that its helpdesk responded to 16,850 calls from taxpayers and 1,467 chats.

Additionally, the IT department is also engaging with and reaching out to taxpayers on its official Twitter handle. On Friday alone, more than 230 tweets were responded to.

"Out of 5.89 crore ITRs filed for AY 2021-22 as on 31st December, 49.6% of these are ITR1 (2.92 crore), 9.3% are ITR2 (54.8 lakh), 12.1% are ITR3 (71.05 lakh), 27.2% are ITR4 (1.60 crore), 1.3% are ITR5 (7.66 lakh), ITR6 (2.58 lakh) and ITR7 (0.67 lakh). Over 45.7% of these ITRs have been filed using the online ITR form on the portal and the balance have been uploaded using the ITR created from the offline software utilities," the government said.

In comparison with AY 2020-21, as on January 10, 2021, 5.95 crore were filed with 31.05 lakh Income Tax Returns on the last day as against more than 46.11 lakh ITRs filed on the last day this year. If you have not paid your ITR then here is a step-by-step guide for filing Income Tax Return online.

Deadline To File Income Tax Return Won't Be Extended Beyond December 31: Govt

Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj on Friday said that the last date of income tax filing won't be extended even after complaints by taxpayers after glitches in the portal while filing ITR 2021-22. The last date was December 31, 2021. Not filing an ITR or late filing can draw up to Rs 5000. If the taxable income is less than Rs 5 lakh per annum, then the penalty will be Rs 1,000.

Image: Unsplash