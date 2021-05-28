Ivermectin Drug To Be Used In COVID-19 Treatment, Goa HC Approves

Vishwajit P Rane, the Health Minister of Goa on Friday informed that the High Court of Goa has approved the use of the Ivermectin drug in the treatment of COVID. The proposal was put forward by Chief Minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant to use the anti-parasitic drug in the treatment of COVID-19 infection. The Health Minister is certain that usage of the drug will give out positive results and the infection rate in Goa will decrease. P Rane expressed his gratitude to the Judicial Bench of Goa High Court.

The Health Minister via his Facebook handle shared the information of the advancement. He said, "We are grateful to the Honourable High Court for accepting Government of Goa's decision to use Ivermectin for treating COVID-19. This is a crucial step taken by the Government of Goa on the advice of our expert team of doctors with an aim to help us in reducing the infectivity rate and control the surge of COVID-19 cases."

P Rane assured that the Health Ministry is working efficiently to win the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier in May, the Health Ministry of Goa also informed about its additional treatment protocols for using Baricitinib medicine in COVID-19 patients.

Goa's stand on COVID-19 infection

Goa presently has a total of 1.52 lakh cases with 1,502 cases recorded in the last 24 hours. Total 2,538 people lost their lives in the state of Goa, 39 people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours. Total 1.34 lakh people have recovered from the virus and the hospitals have discharged 1,557 people in the last 24 hours, with a recovery rate of 88.34 per cent. The active number of cases stands at 15,326.

(Source- ANI)