J&K: 130 Civilians Killed, 411 Injured In 1864 Terror Incidents In Last 3 Years

In the year 2016, 322 terror-related incidents were reported in Jammu and Kashmir resulting in a loss of 15 civilians while 66 were injured. In 2017, 40 civilians were killed while 99 others were injured in 342 terror incidents in the state. The terror graph in the then state of Jammu and Kashmir rose to almost double-figure in 2018 when 614 terror incidents took place, killing 39 civilians and injuring 63 others. In 2019, 586 incidents to terrorism have been reported till the 10th of November in which 36 civilians were killed and 183 got injured.

'Terrorists have killed 130 civilians and injured 411 in the 1864 terror-related incidents in Jammu and Kashmir'; the government said in its reply to the upper house.

“The Government has adopted a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism. Security Forces are taking effective and continuous action in countering terrorism as a result of which a large number of terrorists have been neutralized in the State of Jammu and Kashmir during the past few years,” it added.

Government's response to Derek O'Brien's question

In reply to Derek O'Brien’s question on state-wise details of killed and injured civilians, the government said that in the year all the 15 civilians killed in terror crimes were from Jammu and Kashmir, while 66 injured were from Punjab (1), Bihar (1), MP (8) and J&K (56).

In 2017, terrorists killed 2 people from Uttar Pradesh, 1 from Jharkhand, 5 from Gujrat, 2 from Maharashtra and 30 from Jammu and Kashmir while 99 injured were from UP (2), Jharkhand (0), Gujarat (11), Maharashtra (9) and J&K (77). In 2018, 38 civilians from Jammu and Kashmir, 1 from Uttar Pradesh was killed in terror crimes. Among 63 injured, 1 was from Bihar while 62 from J&K.

In the year 2019, 13 nonlocals have been killed by terrorists in various terror incidents; they were from Uttarakhand (1), Bihar (1), Chhattisgarh (1), Punjab (1), Rajasthan (3), West Bengal (5) and UP (1). 23 civilians from Jammu and Kashmir also got killed in these terror crimes. Among the injured, 5 were from Bihar, 1 from Chhattisgarh, 5 from Punjab, 1 from West Bengal, 2 from Uttar Pradesh, 2 from Haryana and 166 from Jammu and Kashmir.

