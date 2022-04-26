J&K: 3 Students Released After Getting Arrested For Cheering For Pakistan's Win Over India

Three Kashmiri students studying at an Agra engineering college under the Prime Minister’s Special Scholarship Scheme for Jammu and Kashmir students, were released on April 25, following their arrest from Agra engineering college for allegedly cheering for Pakistan for their win over India.

In a tweet, the National spokesperson of Jammu and Kashmir students' association, Nasir Khuehami wrote, “All three Kashmiri students who were arrested from an Agra engineering college for cheering some particular team after Pakistan's win against India in T20 world cup were finally released and come out of the jail after six months."

Three Kashmiri students released

On October 28, 2021, these three students were booked under IPC Sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 505 (1)(B) (with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public), and 66-F of the Information Technology Act for allegedly sending "whatsApp messages" “against the country” after cricket match.

Later, the case was lodged at Jagdishpura police station after protests were held by Hindu groups outside the college demanding the arrest of Kashmiri students. Then, to seek the release of these students, the J&K Students’ Association also wrote to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, urging that the case against the three students be dropped since it “will ruin their future and further alienate them."

Pertinently, under the Prime Minister's Special Scholarship Scheme (PMSSS) scheme, 5,000 scholarships are offered every year to students of Jammu and Kashmir to pursue undergraduate studies in areas such as engineering, medical, nursing, pharmacy, hotel management, agriculture, architecture and commerce in a list of select institutes.

Apart from tuition fees, the scholarship also provides students with Rs 1 lakh for living expenses. The largest number of applications are usually received from Kashmir, followed by Jammu and Ladakh.

