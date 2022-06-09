J&K: Army Launches Massive Crackdown On Terrorists Amid Targeted Killings, 2 Held

After the major development of neutralising as many terrorists in multiple anti-militancy operations across Jammu and Kashmir, the armed forces continue to be on their toes to crack down on terrorists and their accomplices. In a fresh attempt, two terrorists were arrested in north Kashmir's Sopore on Thursday, June 9, evening during a Naka checking.

An official told Republic Media Network that a special Naka was laid by the Indian Army's 52 RR, SOG Sopore and CRPF at the Gurseer outskirts of Sopore.

During the checking, a suspicious movement of two persons coming from Darpora Delina towards Seer was noted and was subsequently asked to stop.

2 terrorists held in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore

An army officer said that two terrorists refused to obey and tried to flee the spot but the alert teams of security forces apprehended both tactfully. The officer further said that during the course of interrogation, two pistols, two magazines and 05 pistols rounds were recovered from them. The two were identified as Faizan Ahamd Paul, son of Fayaz Ahmad Paul of South Kashmir's Pinjoora in Shopian and Muzamil Rashid Mir, son of Abdul Rashid Mir of South Kashmir's Aarihal in Pulwama.

The officer further added that both were working for LeT/TRF militant outfits and were on a mission to attack security forces, however, this timely action by the Army foiled their terror plot.

This is the second such development for the security forces in the Sopore belt in this week. Earlier on Monday, a Pakistan terrorist was gunned down in a gunfight in the Zaloora area of Sopore.

Image: PTI