J&K Army Organises Free Medical Camp In Rajouri

The Indian Army held a free medical camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on December 28 and a large number of people attended it. The camp was organised with an aim to provide basic medical facilities for patients who could not afford the treatments or medicines. Along with free medical check-up, and treatment, free medicines were also given to the people.

As Rajouri is located near the border, not many doctors practice there. The medical camp has greatly helped the patients. The Army had previously organised similar camps in Poonch and other far-flung areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

"This is not the first time we have set up a camp for poor people. We try to advertise this in media so that people living in far off places can also come for the treatment. We are providing them with all kinds of treatment including free medicines. We have even asked the government hospital to collaborate with us so that it shows a tie-up between Army and civil. It is our duty to keep our people together and safe," an Army officer MK Singh told the media.

Major relief to local residents

Doctors of the Rajouri district äppreciated the army's endeavour and expressed willingness to continue to help the people in need. A gynaecologist Dr Sarika from Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital, praised the initiative as it provides aid to people coming from remote areas who lack medical facilities.

She also said that there is no cost of any procedure and even operations are conducted free of charge. Sarika also said that she is looking forward to collaborating with the Army soon again and help the people in need.

As cold conditions have worsened in the area, the camp has provided immense relief to people's health issues. A local said that people from far away have come to avail the treatment as many have fallen sick due to harsh weather. There is a long queue of patients who have come for treatment, he said.

(With inputs from ANI)