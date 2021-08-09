J&K: BSF Averts Major Terror Plot Ahead Of Independence Day; Hideout Busted In Mendhar

Amid the heightened security ahead of Independence Day, Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday averted a major terrorist activity before Independence Day by seizing a huge cache of arms and ammunition from a hideout in the Poonch area. This latest development comes as the J&K security officials have been conducting search operations in the Samba district after they had received intel inputs regarding terror suspects.

J&K: BSF averts major terror plot in Mendhar

BSF in its statement said, “On 09 Aug 21, on specific input, a joint operation of BSF was launched with RR and SOG Poonch in the forest area at Vill-Sangad, (Teh-Mankot) PS-Mendhar, Poonch. During search ops the following recovery was made:- i) A K - 47 Rifle - 02 Nos, ii) A K - 47 Mags. - 04 Nos., iii) Pistol Chinese- 01 No, iv) Pistol Mags. - 10 Nos, v) Set I-Com - 01 No, vi) Grenades Chinese- 04 Nos, vii) Detonators (Non-Electric)- 04 Nos, Electric-type- 09 Nos, viii) Fuze Detonator of Chinese Grenades with levers - 15 Nos, ix) Cordex - Approx. 16 Mtrs. x) A K- 47 Amns - 257 Rds, xi) 9 mm Amn Chinese-68 rds, xii) 7.65 mm Ames - 23 rds, xiii) Mobile Phones (Nokia) - 02 Nos, xiv) Battery Mobile Chargers - 12 Nos, xv) Battery 9V - 02 Nos."

Earlier, on August 6, two terrorists were neutralised in an encounter in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. Acting on specific intelligence inputs by the J&K Police, a joint cordon and search operation by the Indian Army and J&K Police was launched. The operation was launched in the remote village of Pangai, which is in a forest area of Thanmandi, Rajouri. During the operation, a fierce gunfight took place with two terrorists. The terrorists were successfully neutralised by the security forces. The identity of the slain terrorists is yet to be established.

“Killing of two terrorists is testimony to the alertness of the security forces and JKP and their resolve to thwart the nefarious designs of the anti-national elements,” Army said in its statement.

J&K security officials launch search operation in Samba district

Amid the tightened security measures ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, the Jammu & Kashmir security forces on Monday launched a cordon-and-search operation covering several villages in the Samba district of the state. The operation was launched after there was a piece of information about the suspicious movement of two people in the district, said the officials.

The J&K security officials said, "A search operation is also going on in the forest belts of Thanamandi and Sunderbani in the border district of Rajouri and parts of nearby Poonch district."

Giving out further details, the officials informed that the joint parties of the police and the Indian Army cordoned off the Maheshwar area of Samba along the Jammu-Pathankot highway after getting information of suspicious movements in Katli and Gulwal villages in the early hours of the day. A cordon was laid around the Maheshwar area and a search operation was underway, said the officials, adding that nothing objectionable had been found so far.

Earlier on Friday, the J&K security forces had recovered two pistols, five magazines, 122 rounds, and a silencer in a joint operation in the Sarthian village of Rajpura in the district. Stating that a massive search operation entered the 4th day in a forest belt of Thanamandi in Rajouri district, where two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces last week.

