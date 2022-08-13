J&K: Cinema Halls To Reopen After 3 Decades; First-ever Multiplex To Open In Srinagar Soon

In a significant development for Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), Srinagar will get its first multiplex soon, after a long gap of three decades. The eruption of militancy in Kashmir in 1989 led to a complete shutdown of the theatre industry in J&K, leading to the shutting down of theatres.

The chairman of the project, Vijay Dhar stated the idea of opening a multiplex in Kashmir was to provide the youngsters with the same facilities as available to the youth elsewhere in the country. "We saw there had been no such thing here for 30 years, we thought why not? So we've just started. The idea is for youngsters to get the same facilities as they get in any other town," as quoted by ANI.

The UT of J&K, which has been reeled under terrorism for many decades will see the opening of movie theatres 3 decades after the beginning of a long phase of terrorism and three years after Article 370 was withdrawn by the central government.

The Multiplex, expected to be inaugurated in September will have three auditoriums equipped with the latest sound systems and comfortable seating facilities. Speaking to ANI, project manager Vijay Dhar said, "We are starting the first multiplex in Kashmir designed by INOX. There are three auditoriums in which the latest sound systems are installed. A silver screen is being used. Recliner seats, as well as normal chairs, are also made available."

A total of over 520 people will be able to sit in the Multiplex, which also has other associated facilities - a Food court, other entertainment facilities for the attraction of the children. The work is in full swing to complete the construction of the Multiplex.

In June 2020, the Jammu and Kashmir administration gave a go-ahead for the setting up of a Multiplex cinema theatre in Srinagar. The permission was given under the Cinematography Act-1952.

Attempts have been made earlier too, to revive the movie industry in the UT in 1999 when the then CM Farooq Abdullah announced cash subsidies for theatre owners. Cinemas like Neelam, Regal and Broadway opened but, the push wasn't successful as the terrorists hurled grenades inside the Regal and Neelam theatres.

