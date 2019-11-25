J&K: Exhibition Of Rare Manuscripts Takes Place In Srinagar During World Heritage Week

As part of the ongoing World Heritage Week in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, an exhibition of rare ancient manuscripts took place on Monday, November 25. The purpose of the display of rare manuscripts of historical importance was to create awareness about the rich cultural heritage of Kashmir among visitors. The exhibition was undertaken by the Department of Archives, Archaeology, and Museums in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, culture, and Languages (JKAACL).

"Three important things were kept in mind during the organization of this initiative. The first thing was to create awareness about the history and culture of Kashmir among people. Then, it was necessary to preserve the works of our ancestors." Munir-ul Islam, Director of Archives, Archaeology, and Museums, said to the reporters. "The third step would be the passing of cultural works to the next generation. All of these things should be done simultaneously." He added.

Historical items on display

Several hand-written religious books including the Quran and Ramayana were displayed in the exhibition. As they were written on a specific paper, the manuscripts remained in good condition, despite being years old. To attract a large number of visitors, some centuries-old handmade shawls were also put on display, depicting the rich historical significance of Kashmir and the handiwork of Kashmiri artisans.

Mohammad Iliyas, a tourist in J&K said, "In this exhibition, we have seen the efforts of the artisans who have masterfully depicted the cultural history of Kashmir. There is an urgent need to preserve all their works." Kashmir has always been one of the centres of attraction in India, due to the unique cultures and traditions of the people. Jawahar Ahmed, another visitor, said, "More and more people should come and learn more about the history and culture of Kashmir, and the reason why Kashmir is so famous."

J&K pre-dates to the Kushana period and is of pivotal importance viz-a-viz the artefacts and terracotta of figurines excavated from the site which are presented in different museums all over the world. The conservation work was undertaken by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) since 2004 and is still in process. The site has also been visited by Dalai Lama and several other top Buddhist scholars from different parts of the world, the spokesman said. The World Heritage Week started on November 19 and will conclude today at the Shri Pratap Singh Museum.

(With ANI Inputs)