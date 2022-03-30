J&K Forces Eliminate Two Terrorists In Srinagar Encounter; One Identified As Ex-journalist

In yet another successful operation, the Jammu and Kashmir security forces neutralised two terrorists in the Srinagar encounter. As per the official statement, one of the killed terrorists identified as Rayees Ahmad Bhat was from the Pakistan-backed terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) from whom a press card has been recovered. While the second terrorist has been identified as Hilal Ah Rah of Bijbehara from whom a student identity card has been recovered.

Rayees Ahmad Bhat was running an online news portal 'ValleyNews Service' in Anantnag. He was placed under the 'C' category in the list of security forces.

#SrinagarEncounterUpdate: Killed terrorist (Rayees Ah Bhat) was earlier a journalist &was running online news portal 'ValleyNews Service' in Anantnag. Joined terrorist ranks in 8/2021 &was categorised 'C' in our list. 02 FIRs are already registered against him for terror crimes. https://t.co/60J86npozf — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) March 30, 2022

J&K: Srinagar encounter details

The encounter broke out at around 1 AM on Wednesday in the Rainawari area of Srinagar. Both valley police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were part of the operation.

In a statement, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that it is a clear case of 'misuse of media'.

"One of the killed categorised local #terrorists of proscribed #terror outfit LeT was carrying Identity Card (ID) of media. It indicates a clear case of misuse of media," said the IGP Kashmir.

2 active LeT terrorists get arrested in joint ops by Budgam Police

The killing was a LeT terrorist comes a day after two active terrorists with ties to the proscribed terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were detained in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam area on Monday. The arrest was as part of a joint security operation. Budgam Police and the Rashtriya Rifles' 62nd battalion collaborated on the operation (RR).

Waseem Ahmad Ganai and Iqbal Ashraf Sheikh, two terrorists were apprehended in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian area, have been identified. According to the official’s statement as quoted by ANI, “Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including a Chinese Pistol, two pistol magazines, 12 pistol rounds, 32 AK-47 rounds have been recovered from their possession.” The Budgam police immediately filed an FIR under the relevant sections of the law post after the arrest.