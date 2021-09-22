J&K: Four IEDs Recovered In August Disposed Of By Indian Army's Bomb Disposal Squad

The Indian Army's Bomb Disposal Squad, along with the Mendhar Police Force, on Wednesday disposed of four IEDs which were earlier recovered by the security forces on August 13 from the Mendhar area of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. As per ANI, the four IEDs were disposed of safely on the morning of September 22. The four Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) were recovered from a terrorist, who was also arrested ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, and thereafter no major damage was reported due to it.

Jammu & Kashmir: Four IEDs recovered by security forces in the past from Mendhar sector were disposed of by Army Bomb Disposal Squad & Mendhar Police today. pic.twitter.com/RUwGfch1pV — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2021

Reportedly, the terrorist was planning to target vehicles of security forces and VVIPs using these magnetic IEDs, also known as sticky bombs ahead of the Independence Day celebration when a large crowd was expected. The terrorist was arrested after receiving a tip-off from the BSF after which a joint naka was established and the accused was arrested with the sticky bombs and more than Rs 10,000 in his possession.

Few days before the IEDs were recovered, another terrorist hideout was busted in the Mendhar sector and several AK-47 rifles were recovered from the hideout. Along with that, several Chinese pistol magazines, grenades, satellite communication devices, and mobile phones were also recovered. It was reportedly said that terrorists were planning out a major attack on Independence Day.

IEDs recovered from J&K

Meanwhile, in a recent incident from Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army along with the J&K Police recovered three locally-made IEDs with 3 kg of urea from the Kralpora village in Kupwara on Tuesday. According to an on-ground report of Republic TV, search operations were carried out and all the houses were raided. Suspects have been identified and taken into custody for the interrogation.

Police had informed that the recovery was made by the roadside in Hamdania colony in Bemina outskirts area of Srinagar city. The bomb disposal squad without causing any damage had diffused the bomb on time.

The recovery was done few hours after explosive material was detected near Gogoo Gali at the Humhama area of the Airport in Budgam district.

Back-to-back threats of IEDs are coming from the valley region with the recent recoveries.

(With agency inputs, Image: Twitter/@ANI)