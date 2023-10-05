J&K: Frequent Power Outage Adds To The Valley’s Winter Woes

With the winter approaching, the Kashmir Valley has been witnessing a major power crisis much to the chagrin of the consumers. Locals complain that both metered and non-metered areas are experiencing frequent scheduled and unscheduled power outages.

Irked consumers say that the power scenario has worsened across the Valley, with just five-six hours of electricity being supplied to them in 24 hours. The crisis is taking place at a time when smart meters have been installed at most parts of the region and the department concerned has promised 24x7 power supply.

“With the onset of winter in Kashmir, we are facing power cuts of around 18 hours now, which is a shame for the power department. Despite tall claims made by the government to improve the power scenario in the region, nothing has actually changed on the ground,” said Fayaz Ahmed, a resident of Kalashpora of old city Srinagar, a non-metered area.

“Recently the department concerned has installed smart meters in my locality with a hike in tariff, but the supply of power remains abysmal. The department had boasted of 24-hour power supply; however, we are witnessing 10-12 hours of daily power cuts. The bigger question is why are we reeling under the darkness when our power projects supply power to the entire north India,” rued Rafiq Raja, a resident of Srinagar’s Rajbagh locality.

An official from the Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited (KPDCL) said on condition of anonymity that the electricity crisis is due to peak load demand, which surges up to 1700 MW when temperature dips with the onset of winter.

“Unfortunately, the available power supply falls significantly short of this demand, hovering around 1100 MW, leaving a substantial gap that exacerbates the crisis,” officials said.

KPDCL Chief Engineer, Javed Yousuf Dar assured that the government is looking for ways to resolve the issue of power crisis in J&K.

“Talks are on with NTPC and others to get extra electricity supply for J&K. We are expecting good news soon that will help in resolving the present electricity crisis,” he said.

He further attributed the present power crisis and curtailment to low precipitation this season, which he said has resulted in less water levels in the reservoirs, affecting power generation at major power plants.