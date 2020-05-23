J&K Govt Issues Quarantine Protocol As Flight Services All Set To Resume

J&K Government has issued its own set of guidelines for passengers coming to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir via flights starting May 25, 2020.

“All passengers coming to J&K by air/rail will be kept in institutional quarantine for 14 days and tested for COVID-19 using RTPCR test. If tested negative, they will be sent home, if positive sent to the hospital. This is the state protocol under the Disaster Management Act,” Department of Information and Public Relations said in a statement.

Jammu and Kashmir Government on Friday appointed Dheeraj Gupta, Principal Secretary Housing has been appointed as Nodal Officer for Srinagar airport arrivals and Sanjeev Verma, Divisional Commissioner Jammu as Nodal Officer for Jammu airport arrivals.

Chief Secretary B V R Subramanyam has reached Srinagar to oversee the new arrangements of quarantine. Arrangements have also been finalised by the district Administration in Jammu to ensure the safety of those coming through flights.

13 flights have been scheduled for arrival and departure from Jammu Airport. Out of these, nine flights will be running daily while four will be running as per the scheduled decided by Airport Authorities.

“We have 9 flights arrival scheduled on daily basis and out of these, 4 will be coming from New Delhi, 3 from Srinagar and one each from Mumbai and Gwalior. While 4 flights will departure to Srinagar and New Delhi each; one to Gwalior from Jammu Airport,” the official told Republic Media Network.

“All the safety protocols have been put in place. There will be no eateries allowed inside the Airport, as per the Standard Operating Procedure issued by the Airports Authority of India,” he added.

He further added that Airport has been sanitised thoroughly and man to man marking for maintaining social distancing norms has been put in place.

In the last 24 hours, 40 new positive cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), 07 from Jammu division and 33 from Kashmir division, have been reported today thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 1489. Out of 1489 positive cases, 749 are Active Positive, 720 have recovered and 20 have died; 02 in Jammu division and 18 in Kashmir division.

