To engage the youth of the border districts, especially people residing along the line of control (LOC), in sports activities, the Indian Army is providing a platform to showcase their talent.

At a time Pakistan-backed groups are attempting to lure Kashmiri youth into criminal activities, the Indian Army is taking a strong stand to ensure a bright future for youth in the UT. In line with this, the Army has decided a platform for Kashmiri youth to showcase their talents.

In one such initiative by the Indian Army in Macchal - a place where people are living a hard life, alleging negligence on part of the state government - the Indian Army, apart from providing income opportunities, is also a strong ray of hope.

The strong bond between locals and Indian Army personnel was witnessed on Monday when women came to the Army organised cricket tournament to cheer for their favourite teams, highlighting a positive sign towards a "Naya Kashmir".

The “Machhal Premier League” 2022 was played at T-Sunt Payeen in which four teams participated. The four teams including Dudi Daredevils, Thalli Tigers, Khanbal Knights and T-Sunt Titans participated in the league.

The final match of the league was played between Dudi Daredevils and Khanbal Knights in which Daredevils became the winner of their brilliant performance in all the sections from batting, bowling, and fielding.

At the closing ceremony, the winner and runners-up teams were presented Golden and Silver Trophies

respectively. All the players of the finalist teams were felicitated with medals and kits.

Meanwhile, the youth from this border highly appreciated the Army for organising such sports programs and have also requested them to continue conducting such popular events in the future to instil a sense of sportsmanship and competitiveness among the youth.