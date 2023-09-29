J&K: Indian Army Recovers Suspected Pak Drone In Kaulpur Area Of Samba

The Indian Army and a Special Operation Group of Samba police seized a drone in the Kaulpur area of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday (September 29). The drone was spotted during a search operation along the Indo-Pakistan border area.

Similar incidents

Earlier on September 17, Border Security Force (BSF) intercepted a suspected drone near Gatti Rajoke village, Ferozepur District, at around 04:10 AM. Following protocol, BSF troops engaged with the drone, enforcing the designated security measures they fired upon the drone.

In another incident launched by BSF and Punjab police on the outskirts of Mehdipur village in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, a consignment of contraband items dropped by a drone was recovered in the wee hours of September 1.

Incidents of dropping drugs via drones are not an alienated concept in Tarn Taran, owing to its location. In a similar incident, police shared a video showing a Pakistani drone airdropping a packet of heroin at Naushehra Dhala village, situated along the India-Pakistan border in Tarn Taran. Police arrested three people for the recovery of a drone, Rs 30 lakh in drug money, 3kg of heroin, and a pistol in two separate incidents in Tarn Taran.