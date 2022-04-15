Last Updated:

J&K: 'Kashmir Freedom Fighters' Terrorist Group Claims Responsibility For Killing Sarpanch

Hours after a Sarpanch was shot dead in North Kashmir, the 'Kashmir Freedom Fighters' group has claimed responsibility.

Shloak Prabhu
Sarpanch

Hours after a Sarpanch was shot dead in North Kashmir, the 'Kashmir Freedom Fighters' group has claimed responsibility. The letter released by the terrorist group mentions that its cadre shot dead Sarpanch Manzoor Bangroo in the Goushbugh Pattan region of Baramulla district in the Union Territory. The terrorists have also claimed that Bangroo was a "BJP Sarpanch", though the saffron party has categorically stated that he was an independent Sarpanch working for development on his own.

Manzoor Ahmad was shot dead near his home in an apple orchard and was rushed to a hospital, as per the inputs from the local police, news agency ANI reported. Following his killing, the Kashmir Zone Police informed in a Twitter post that Bangroo was an independent Sarpanch from Baramulla’s Goshbugh area of Pattan. The police has cordoned off the area and has commenced a search operation to track the terrorists involved. 

Political leaders condemn Sarpanch Manzoor Bangroo's killing 

Soon after the shocking incident, Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condemned the terror attack on Sarpanch and has assured that those responsible shall be punished. L-G Sinha also extended his condolences to Bangroo's family. 

Further, Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina also condemned the killings and slammed Pakistan. Raina stated that Manzoor Bangroo was killed when he was about to break his fast, and further said that the terrorists responsible should pay for his killing.

"Coward Pakistani terrorist did bloodshed in Kashmir by killing a Sarpanch. Pakistan is a murderer of Kashmiris. In holy month of Ramzan, Manzoor Bangroo was killed when he was about to break his fast and they have to pay for killing this innocent. Forces have wiped out terrorists and those involved will also be killed. Every single drop of his blood will be avenged," said Ravinder Raina.

In addition, the former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and BJP leader Nirmal Singh also condemned the killing and lambasted Pakistan. Nirmal Singh stated that the responsible terrorists will be killed. He stated that Pakistan-backed terrorists are killing innocents, be it local muslims or Kashmiris or outsiders. 

