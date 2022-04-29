J&K LG Expresses Gratitude To PM Modi For Increase In Srinagar-Sharjah Flight Frequency

Considering the heavy rush, the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Friday increased the frequency of Srinagar-Sharjah flights to five per week. Reacting to this, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Friday expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the approval of the extension of Srinagar-Sharjah flights to five flights per week regularly.

Following this, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet. “Ministry of Civil Aviation has approved Srinagar-Sharjah flights to the extent of five fights per week regularly. My deepest gratitude to Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he wrote.

Earlier, Go First operated two flights between Srinagar and Sharjah per week. Now, Go Air has been granted permission to operate five weekly flights between Srinagar and Sharjah.

Anup Pant, undersecretary to the Government of India, Ministry of Civil Aviation, said, "I am directed to convey the consent of competent authority for allocation of traffic rights to M/s Go Air on the Srinagar-Sharjah route."

Srinagar-Sharjah flights will begin in the summer. "The allocation is granted specifically for operation on Srinagar-Sharjah 3 under provisions specified in paragraph 3.6 of AIC 10/2022. The permission is conditional on the carrier achieving another operating criterion outlined in the relevant rules," Anup Pant explained.

The direct flight between Srinagar and Sharjah has been a huge success. Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the flight on 23 October 2021, and since then Srinagar-Sharjah direct flight has been a runaway success. The direct flight to Sharjah took off from Srinagar airport for the first time in 11 years.

The flights met a major snag a month later, in November when Pakistan refused to allow them to use its airspace. The flights had to be rerouted later to get to Sharjah.

However, Srinagar airport set a new record by operating 102 flights per day earlier this month. Kashmir's tourism season is presently ongoing and about 1.8 lakh tourists visited the hill station in March. Following heavy tourism in Jammu and Kashmir, the J&K government has decided to operate late-night flights from Srinagar to Jammu airports.