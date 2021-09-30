J&K: MoS Home Nityanand Rai Visits BSF Headquarters In Kupwara, Reviews Security Situation

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai was briefed on Wednesday regarding the current security scenario and duties being performed by the BSF troops on the Line of Control (LoC). On his visit to Kupwara, Rai was also briefed about BSF’s support to civil administration to maintain Law and Order in Kashmir valley. Rai visited the Border Security Force (BSF) Headquarters in Kupwara district as a part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', which is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate 75 years of independence. The details of his visit were released in a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Kashmir Frontier.

Nityanand Rai interacted with the troops under command Battalions of Kashmir frontier in a 'Sainik Sammelan' and had Bara Khana. He also attended a cultural programme organised for his welcome and awarded operational casualty certificates to the family members of the martyrs. This will allow them to gain benefits from various schemes of state and central government. The Union Minister was hosted by Dr Rajesh Mishra, IPS, Inspector General, Border Security Force, Kashmir Frontier and Amarendra Kumar Vidyarthi, DIG Sector HQ BSF Kupwara.

Air show at Dal Lake to celebrate the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'

Earlier last week on September 26, an air show at Dal Lake in Srinagar was organised by the Indian Air Force to celebrate the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.' Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha kick-started the event which was organised by the Air Force along with the government of the Union Territory. Apart from the air show, there was also a photo exhibition near the venue where some of the most amazing pictures essaying the history of the Indian Air Force were displayed. It should be mentioned here that starting the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs is slated to organise week-long special events and programmes as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations. The week-long celebrations to mark 75 years of independence are scheduled to start from next week on Monday, October 4, the ministry said in a statement.

(With ANI inputs)

