J&K: One Detained, Two Mobile Phones Recovered During Search Operation In Poonch

Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police along with Indian Army have detained a suspect for interrogation from Dabi Dharti area of Balakot sector of Mendhar Sub-division in Poonch. Security forces have recovered two mobile phones from his possession.

Sources informed Republic that an operation was launched by District Police, Poonch along with the Special Operations Group (SOG) and the local unit of the Indian Army in the Dabi Dharti area of the Balakot sector of Poonch. “House-to-house searches were carried out based on intercept generated by agencies after which one suspect has been detained and taken to Poonch by security forces for questioning,” he added.

On May 20, an infiltration bid from Pakistan in the same area was foiled when an intruder was shot dead by the Indian Army when he was trying to sneak into Indian territory. The killed intruder was carrying a high-powered IED along with narcotics while in a bid to enter India.

Past incidents in the area

The area has always been prone to mischief by the Pakistani side. Earlier on May 21, Security forces recovered a PIA- Pakistan International Airlines written balloon in the Balakot area and started an investigation.

Earlier this year, Security forces foiled a major narco terror bid in the same area when three terrorists who were planning IED strikes were arrested by security forces. “Three Lashkar terrorists arrested from Poonch- Rajouri who were involved in multiple IED attacks conspiracy in Rajouri on January 18th and other days. Two were arrested from Rajouri, one from the Balakot area of Poonch, and have been identified as Majid Dar, Jabbar, and one other was arrested by Rajouri Police. They were working to carry out IED attacks in Rajouri on directions of terror handler Rafiq Nai sitting in Pakistan Occupied Jammu Kashmir (PoJK),” Police informed.

The Pir Panjal region in Jammu has been the target of Pakistan-based terrorists with three major attacks in the region this year only. 7 civilians lost their lives in the Dhangri terror attack on January 1 and 2 when armed terrorists barged into the house of Hindus in the Rajouri district. The second attack happened on April 20th when the vehicle of the Indian Army’s Rashtriya Rifles was attacked by terrorists hiding in an ambush which led to the martyrdom of five jawans of the Indian Army in the Bhimber Gali area of Poonch. The third and deadliest attack happened in the Kandi area of Rajouri when 5 jawans of the Indian Army’s Special Forces attained martyrdom in a terror attack in the woods of Kalakote.