J&K: Parliament Attack Convict Mohammad Afzal's Hometown Witnesses Massive Tiranga Rally

After a gap of 32 years, such a magnificent Tiranga rally on Saturday was witnessed in Sopore town, the hometown of Parliament attack convict Mohammad Afzal Guru, of north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Sopore is again in the headlines but this time for the right purpose for the right cause, said an old aged person who was also a part of the Tiranga rally which was witnessed across Sopore's busiest market (Iqbal Market). He said, "We are proud Indians and why can't we celebrate Independence with the whole nation?" He said that this sense came to the people after article 370 was scrapped.

(Tiranga rally in Sopore; Image: Republic)

"Yeh Mera India I Love My India" a student while raising the national flag through the streets of Sopore town said. "I am proud of my India, this is really one of the best ever moment in my life so far while taking rally with my identity (National Flag)."

He said with tears rolling down from his eyes, "Why didn't I take Tiranga rally earlier, why were we away from showing our identity in this town?" "Now every year we will celebrate Independence day with the whole nation" he added.

(Image: Republic)

According to Republic Media Network Correspondent, the scenes were quite different in the streets of Sopore on Saturday when a Tiranga rally was conducted under the stewardship of Sopore local authorities in collaboration with MC Sopore from the clock tower to the police station.

(Image: Republic)

The rally was joined by students, locals and other people as well, who indicated that the people of Sopore are looking for change and prosperity in the region by shunning the path of militancy and their followers.

Masrat Rasool Kar President MC Sopore was leading the rally with high energy. Talking to Republic Media Network, she said it's time to shun the wrong path and come forward for a new beginning, for the betterment of the town.

(Image: Republic)

Although it could take time, she said things are absolutely fine and people too are supporting them to touch heights in Sopore. Masrat added that the younger generation is leading the front as they had realised there is only destruction in terrorism.

She said, "I am sure such youngsters and l can create another chapter of town by setting an example how after Abrogation of Article 370 we Soporians too moved towards development and prosperity. This whole event was an effort of the Indian Army's 22 RR. The local army unit is doing a tremendous job on the ground shoulder to shoulder with local awaam for Naya Kashmir's Badalta Sopore."

(Image: Republic)