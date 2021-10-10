J&K Police Confirms Pakistan Role Behind Targeted Killing Of Civilians In Kashmir

Solving the conspiracy behind the civilian killings in Shahgund Hajin, Bandipora Police on Sunday confirmed the involvement of The Resistance Front, (TRF) an offshoot of Pakistan-based terrorist organization, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in the killing of Mohd Shafi Lone alias Sonu. The police arrested the terror associates who carried out the nefarious action at the behest of TRF handler Lala Umar, a resident of Pakistan.

As per the police, before carrying out the action, on the directions of Lala Umar, the terror associates carried out a thorough recce of the target, and all his movements were closely watched. On the day of the incident, an associate of the module who was acquainted with the victim called him for a meeting at Gundboon. At the said place, a detailed ambush/trap had been laid by the other associates of the module, and once the victim reached the spot, he was assassinated.

Bandipora Police terror associate involved in civilians killing in J&K

The arrested terror associates have been identified as Tariq Ah Dar alias Tariq Khoucha, M. Shafi Dar, Mudasir Hassan Lone, and Bilal Ah Dar alias Sahb Khoucha. However, one of the associates involved in the shooting identified as Imtiyaz Ah Dar alias Kotru is absconding and has reportedly joined the terrorist ranks. In this regard, a case FIR No 76/2021 of PS Hajin u/s 304, 34, 124-B of IPC and 7/27 of IAA has been lodged in PS Hajin and an investigation is underway. Further arrests are expected.

On the same day (October 6, Wednesday) as Mohd Shafi Lone, two other civilians Makhan Lal Bindroo and Virender Paswan were also killed. A prominent Kashmiri Pandit, Makhan Lal Bindroo was shot dead outside his pharmacy in Srinagar, near Iqbal Park. He was a prominent businessman in the valley region who ran two medical stores in Srinagar including one started by his family in 1947. After that, the terrorists struck near Madina Chowk Lalbazar area of Srinagar where Virender Paswan- a non-local civilian was killed by them. The deceased residing in Alamgari Bazar Zadibal was a resident of Bihar’s Bhagalpur.

Thereafter, on Thursday, two school teachers-Satinder Kaur and Deepak Chand were shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. Both the teachers were dragged out of their classrooms and shot dead by the terrorists in Eidgah Sangam, a downtown area of Srinagar.

Taking cognizance of the killings in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah after a marathon of meetings- including one with Lieutenant Governor of the valley Manoj Sinha- has given instructions to the forces to solve the cases as soon as possible.